Co-op RPG 13 years in the making is a gorgeous tribute to SNES classics and finally, officially out this month with a bonus roguelike mode

This upcoming indie action RPG is perfect for fans of classic SNES games, as well as those who love cozy life sims like Stardew Valley.

Secret of Grindea by developer Pixel Ferrets has been in the works for almost 15 years and, after originally launching via early access in 2015, is finally due to launch in full on February 29, 2024. Described as a "tribute to and sometimes a parody" of the SNES games that inspired it, fans have already made connections to games like Secret of Mana and Earthbound.

If you're looking for a new game to get lost in, Secret of Grindea could be exactly what you're after. Not only does it include over 300 unique characters for players to meet, but it also has more than 30 bosses for them to battle - including everything from overgrown slimes to giant robots, mimics, and more - and plenty of opportunities to take a break from the RPG's main content.

One of the most appealing features of Secret of Grindea is that it gives players a lot of choice when it comes to straying from the main storyline. For instance, when you're not on your quest to find the truth, friendship, and the world's rarest treasures, you can kick back and relax by fishing, decorating your home, crafting items, taming pets, growing plants, and more - which is what's earned this game its Stardew Valley comparison.

To make things even more interesting, Secret of Grindea can be played with up to four players, who can take part in the main story as well as help with difficult challenges or maybe just join you for a few rounds of the RPG's many mini-games. Customization also plays a big part in this game as each player will be able to design their character using a range of spells and skills, mixing and matching them across different categories.

For those of you who like to break a sweat when playing a cozy-looking RPG, Secret of Grindea also has an arcade mode that's separate from the main story and comes with a roguelike mode. You'll be able to battle your way through the game with only a single life and build a town of your own as you progress - which sounds a lot more stressful than fishing.

You can play Secret of Grindea via early access on Steam now or wishlist it and wait for its full launch later this week.