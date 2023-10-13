Close to 5,000 Stardew Valley fans ask for improved pronoun options in 1.6 update

Stardew Valley fans are asking for improved pronoun options to be included in the farming sim's upcoming 1.6 update - via a 5,000-signature petition.

As reported by Polygon , streamer and Stardew Valley fan Atmos Fierce started the 'Pronoun Options for Trans and Non-Binary Players in Stardew Valley' petition on Change.org late last month. The goal is for the farming sim's creator, Eric 'ConcernedApe' Barone, to notice the demand and implement new pronoun options in the beloved game ahead of its upcoming content update.

As Stardew Valley players will already know, when you start a new game you're asked to select whether your character identifies as female or male, which then determines their general appearance and how they'll be referred to throughout the rest of the game. As Fierce explains in the petition: "This excludes non-binary players from fully feeling represented in their gameplay, forcing them to select between being referred to as he or she throughout their entire gameplay experience."

I've talked about this a lot and it's time to take action. There is something MAJOR the 1.6 update needs to have. We want more than just he/him and she/her pronoun options in #StardewValley!!Sign the Petition! https://t.co/Nq22veeNUY #PronounsforStardew @ConcernedApe pic.twitter.com/o9vfauXfsySeptember 29, 2023 See more

At the time of writing, the petition has 4,275 signatures out of its 5,000 target. Several Stardew Valley fans have also shared their reasoning behind joining the cause in the petition's comments: "I use they/them pronouns. I want to love Stardew Valley but being misgendered even by a video game is exhausting," one follower has explained, "adding they/them pronouns or even custom pronouns would be so easy and would help so many people."

Another adds: "My pronouns are they/them and I would love to be properly addressed in this fantastic game."

"Everyone deserves to feel like themselves in such an awesome game!", a different supporter adds. "I love Stardew, and I'm nonbinary. Every little 'she,' 'her,' and 'miss' in the dialogue takes me out of what is otherwise a delightful gaming experience," another fan has shared.

This need for more pronouns in Stardew Valley is demonstrated not only by Fierce's petition but also by the 40,000+ downloads the Stardew Valley Gender Neutrality Mod now has over on Nexus Mods. As pointed out by the petition's creator, this mod is a great workaround but doesn't help those playing on platforms that don't easily allow for modding, such as the Nintendo Switch.

"I truly hope that this change can be made for the sake of all the amazing queer Stardew players who I have had the pleasure of encountering in this community," Fierce writes in the petition, "You are seen, you are valid, and I hope that this petition shows you that you are not alone!"