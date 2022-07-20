Christina Ricci voices Harley Quinn in an audio drama of her Joker origin story

Christina Ricci will star as the voice of Dr. Harleen Quinzel AKA Harley Quinn in a new audio drama from DC and Spotify titled Harley Quinn and The Joker: Sound Mind, which chronicles Dr. Harleen Quinzel's transformation into Harley Quinn as she attempts to get inside the mind of the Clown Prince of Crime, only to discover she's fallen in too deep.

It's a story listeners may well know, first told in comics in the graphic novel Batman: Mad Love (opens in new tab) from Batman: The Animated Series co-creators Paul Dini and Bruce Timm, who also created Harley Quinn herself. Harley's descent into madness as she grows dangerously closer to the Joker has even made it into film in an abridged version in 2016's Suicide Squad.

However, listeners will get a deeper look than ever into the process of Dr. Harleen Quinzel becoming Harley Quinn, all with cult favorite actor Christina Ricci voicing Harley herself.

The story begins, of course, with Dr. Harleen Quinzel, a gifted psychologist at Gotham City's Arkham Asylum "determined to help the patients her colleagues have written off."

But Harleen's father is ill and in need of an expensive life-saving operation she can't afford.

"So when she meets 'Patient J,' a unique criminal who seems to have a strange power over everyone but her, Harleen makes a fateful decision: to use her relationship with J to get what she needs, leading both of them down a dangerous path that will change their lives forever."

Rounding out the cast are Billy Magnussen of No Time To Die fame as the Joker, and Justin Hartley, best known for This Is Us, as Batman. Harley Quinn and The Joker: Sound Mind is written by Homecoming's Eli Horowitz, and is available exclusively on Spotify now.

