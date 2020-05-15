Chrissy Teigen's Animal Crossing-inspired recipe sounds delicious

Celebrity chef Chrissy Teigen's latest recipe was inspired by pretty much everyone's current obsession, Animal Crossing: New Horizons. Teigen was harvesting bamboo shoots when she realized she'd never made a recipe using the vegetable, prompting her to make a mouth-watering vegetarian bamboo shoot stir fry.

"I play hours… and hours… and then some more hours of Animal Crossing on a daily basis. I play it so much, it has now even become the inspo behind this recipe," Teigen wrote. "In the game, you grow bamboo trees (amongst other things) and dig them up to get bamboo shoots (it’s all very exciting, I swear), and I realized… I never actually cooked with them before, ever."

The recipe also calls for garlic, ginger, white pepper, and whatever vegetables you have in the fridge. But if you want to make it exactly like Teigen, you can get the full list of ingredients here, or just watch the video of her making the dish up above. Even if you aren't much for cooking, check out the video if only for the Animal Crossing-tinged ASMR.

Try as I might, my cooking endeavors have pretty much always ended in disaster - I'll find a way to mess up frozen pizza. That said, I love cooking in games, and it's weird that Nintendo hasn't incorporated cooking into Animal Crossing. It's the perfect life-sim activity, and they could add in gardening for vegetables to make dishes. Anyway, I'm hungry now, so rant over.

