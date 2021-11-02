Chris Pratt to voice Garfield in new movie

Chris Pratt is set to voice Garfield in a new movie, according to The Hollywood Reporter .

Jim Davis' comic strip follows the titular lazy orange cat, his owner Jon Arbuckle, and Odie the dog. There's no word yet on who will be voicing Jon or Odie. The comic debuted in 1978 and now holds the record for the most widely syndicated comic strip in the world, appearing in 2,580 newspapers and journals.

Mark Dindal, who previously helmed animated titles like The Emperor's New Groove and Chicken Little , is directing the movie, while David Reynolds penned the script – he worked with Dindal on The Emperor's New Groove and also co-wrote Finding Nemo.

Bill Murray previously voiced a big-screen version of the cat in 2004's Garfield: The Movie and its 2006 sequel Garfield: A Tail of Two Kitties. A fictionalized version of Murray, played by himself, expresses regret at appearing in the film in the 2009 movie Zombieland.

Meanwhile, Pratt was recently announced to be voicing another iconic character – he'll voice Mario in an upcoming movie made in association with Nintendo, alongside Charlie Day as Luigi, Anya Taylor-Joy as Princess Peach, and Jack Black as Bowser. He was last seen in the sci-fi action movie The Tomorrow War, and his other upcoming projects include returning as Star-Lord in Thor: Love and Thunder and reprising the role of Owen Grady in Jurassic World 3 .