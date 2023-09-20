Whatever you do, don't ask Chris Evans to work in the autumn

It's hardly surprising that after several years fronting the MCU, Chris Evans is enough of a superstar that he can pick and choose the movies he gets involved in. But one of the reasons he turns down certain roles is rather... unusual.

In a new interview with GQ, the Captain America actor admitted that he typically checks his calendar when news of a new part rolls in, and no, it's not to see whether he's available. "Now it's really about, well: What time of year are we filming?" he said. "Am I gonna miss autumn? You know, I don't want to miss autumn. I only have so many of them."

Elsewhere, Evans explained that he's fortunate enough now, thanks to the money he made wielding that famous star-spangled shield, that he need not ever work again – and that suits him just fine.

"I don't want to – I've got to frame this the right way... I was going to say, I don't want to waste too much time in this industry, but that doesn't really feel.… That doesn't sound correct," he said. "I don't want to occupy too much space in an industry that I've already poured 20 years into. Sometimes I wonder if I'm lacking some sort of –like, I think I'm a very driven person. I have a lot of energy. I wake up early, I get a lot done in a day, but it's not always focused on acting. Sometimes reading a script is the last thing I want to do."

Just last year, Evans voiced the titular space ranger in Toy Story spin-off Lightyear and went toe-to-toe with Barbie star Ryan Gosling in Netflix action-thriller The Gray Man. 2023 has already seen him get swept up in a life-threatening mission when he unknowingly goes on a first date with a spy in Ghosted, and fans have still got the releases of Red One and Pain Hustlers to look forward to.

