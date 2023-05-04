If you're wondering how to invite friends on Chivalry 2 on PS4, then you're either a newcomer who's picked it up through PlayStation Plus and wants to jump into battle with pals, or an existing player who has discovered the previous system is no longer working. Unfortunately it seems that the Chivalry 2 cross-platform update which launched at the end of April has had an adverse effect for PlayStation owners, as the familiar process for joining your PSN contacts is currently out of action. Helpfully a workaround has been found for now, so here's what you need to know about how to invite PS4 friends on Chivalry 2.

How to invite PS4 friends on Chivalry 2

Previously, you could invite friends on Chivalry 2 on PS4 in the fairly standard way, by opening the Invite screen from the prompt in the bottom right corner of the main menu, then scrolling through the list of your PSN friends and hitting X on the one you want to bring in to your party. However, trying to select a friend from that list currently isn't doing anything, but several players have reported the following method as a workaround so you can still connect:

Delete the friend from your main PSN friends list via the console

Open the Chivalry 2 Invite screen from the main menu

In the bottom right corner, click the left stick to generate a 6-digit Invite Code

Get your friend to do the same

Follow the Add Friends prompt underneath

You and your friend enter each other's Invite Codes

You are now Chivalry 2 friends (rather than PSN friends) and can party up

Clearly this isn't an ideal situation, as you won't be able to use any system-level chat or other similar features, and if you become PSN friends again afterwards then you'll no longer be able to connect until you repeat the process above. However, as this problem has only recently been produced it's likely that the developers will be working on a fix as soon as possible, so hopefully it won't be long before you can connect directly to your PSN friends once more.

