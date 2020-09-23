Chip’s Challenge, one of the hardest puzzlers in the early days of Windows, is free on Steam

Chip's Challenge, an incredibly hard puzzle game that was released before I was even born, is available now on Steam for free.

A Twitter account for Chuck's Challenge, a spin-off puzzle game created also created by Chuck Sommerville, announced that Chip's Challenge would be going free on Steam earlier today. While you can download Chip's Challenge for free, there are multiple bundles available on Steam combining the game with Chuck's Challenge, which retail for a minimum price of $11.23.

It’s been over 30 years since Chuck Sommerville created Chip’s Challenge. Today is goes free on Steam https://t.co/bSE1sY5dBo pic.twitter.com/UqLkXx3ddRSeptember 21, 2020

Chuck Sommerville originally designed Chip's Challenge as a launch title for the Atari Lynx all the way back in 1989. The entire premise of the game is about high-schooler Chip McCallahan attempting to gain entry to the Bit Busters Club by puzzling his way through 148 challenging scenarios.

These scenarios take the form of tile-based puzzles. As Chip, you need to move around the tile board, collecting enough chips to be able to pass through the door at the end of the level, and advance to the next stage. The stages ramp up in difficulty as they go, and Chip's Challenge is talked about as one of the hardest games from the early days of Microsoft Windows.

Chip's Challenge was originally released in 1989, but Sommerville re-released the game under publishing company Niffler Ltd. on Steam in 2015. It's this version of the game that's now available to download for free on Steam. Alternatively, sequel Chip's Challenge 2 is available for $4.99, and 2020's Chuck's Challenge 3D is available for $9.99, both through Steam.

