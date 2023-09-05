First Chicken Run 2 trailer teases the return of Mrs Tweedy and a high-tech break-in mission

The first full trailer for Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget is finally here. Aardman Animations, the studio behind the original, collaborated with Netflix for the release of the egg-erly anticipated sequel, and unveiled a super-short teaser back in July, but the above is our first proper look at the movie.

"Last time, we broke out of a chicken farm. Well, this time, we're breaking in," poultry protagonist Ginger (Thandiwe Newton, replacing Julia Sawalha) explains in the clip. It's hardly a "chicken farm" this time, either; by the looks of things, it's some sort of super high-tech facility, complete with electric fence, "gun-toting moles" and "laser-guided exploding ducks". And the worst part? It's run by none other than the nefarious Mrs. Tweedy (Miranda Richardson, who reprises the voice role from the first film).

While it's not touched on in the new footage, the new movie will also see Ginger and Rocky become the newest poultry parents on the block. Looking after a little one proves harder than they expected, though, so the pair turn to long-time pals Babs, Mac, and more for help. Turns out, it doesn't take a village to raise a child, it takes a flock...

"Having pulled off a death-defying escape from Tweedy's farm, Ginger has finally found her dream — a peaceful island sanctuary for the whole flock, far from the dangers of the human world," the official synopsis reads. "When she and Rocky hatch a little girl called Molly, Ginger's happy ending seems complete. But back on the mainland the whole of chicken-kind faces a new and terrible threat."

Joining Newton behind the scenes are fellow newbies Bella Ramsey, who voices Ginger and Rocky's daughter Molly, Zachary Levi, Romesh Ranganathan, Nick Mohammed, and David Bradley, as well as returning players Jane Horrocks, Lynn Ferguson, and Imelda Staunton. Flushed Away's Sam Fell directs.

Released in 2000, Chicken Run grossed over $220 million, making the highest-grossing stop-motion animated film in history. So it's no wonder a second film, albeit two decades later, has been made...

Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget releases on Netflix on December 15.