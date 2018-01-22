Check out the full list of Razzies nominees and see if any of your fave films of 2017 are just the worst

While award shows like the Oscars, Golden Globes, and BAFTAs celebrate the best of TV and film in a given year, there's no denying every go-round the sun we put up with a good deal of stinkers too. And that, dear reader, is where the Razzies come in. Since 1981, the Razzies have 'honored' the very worst in Hollywood. And today, the Golden Raspberry Award Foundation has released its list of nominees from 2017.

Transformers: The Last Knight leads with nine nominations, including Worst Picture, Worst Actor (Mark Wahlberg), Worst Remake, Rip-Off, or Sequel, Worst Director, and Worst Screen Combo (Any Combination of Two Humans, Two Robots or Two Explosions). Fifty Shades Darker was just one nomination shy of tying for first place, but instead comes in with eight nominations - though many are in the same categories as Transformers.

Other 'honorees' include The Emoji Movie, the Baywatch remake, mother!, and The Mummy. Which... okay, I actually like mother!, but I'm a sucker for Aronofsky films. And I admit that although The Mummy is terrible, I would still recommend renting it on the cheap because there are moments - teensy, teensy moments - where you can see that it had potential. And come on, Sofia Boutella did a good job as Ahmanet.

But in the end, the Razzies are just a bit of fun, a way to poke at subpar films. So if, like me, you find a movie or actor on this list and you disagree, try to just have a laugh and look forward to the uh... 'winners' being announced on March 3.

WORST PICTURE

Baywatch

The Emoji Movie

Fifty Shades Darker

The Mummy

Transformers: The Last Knight

WORST ACTRESS

Katherine Heigl / Unforgettable

Dakota Johnson / Fifty Shades Darker

Jennifer Lawrence / mother!

Tyler Perry / Boo 2!: A Madea Halloween

Emma Watson / The Circle

WORST ACTOR

Tom Cruise / The Mummy

Johnny Depp / Pirates of The Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales

Jamie Dornan / Fifty Shades Darker

Zac Efron / Baywatch

Mark Wahlberg / Daddy’s Home 2 & Transformers: The Last Knight

WORST SUPPORTING ACTOR

Javier Bardem / mother! & Pirates of The Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales

Russell Crowe / The Mummy

Josh Duhamel / Transformers: The Last Knight

Mel Gibson / Daddy’s Home 2

Anthony Hopkins / Collide & Transformers: The Last Knight

WORST SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Kim Basinger / Fifty Shades Darker

Sofia Boutella / The Mummy

Laura Haddock / Transformers: The Last Knight

Goldie Hawn / Snatched

Susan Sarandon / A Bad Moms Christmas

WORST SCREEN COMBO

Any Combination of Two Characters, Two Sex Toys or Two Sexual Positions / Fifty Shades Darker

Any Combination of Two Humans, Two Robots or Two Explosions / Transformers: The Last Knight

Any Two Obnoxious Emojis / The Emoji Movie

Johnny Depp & His Worn Out Drunk Routine / Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales

Tyler Perry & Either The Ratty Old Dress or Worn Out Wig / Boo 2!: A Madea Halloween

WORST REMAKE, RIP-OFF or SEQUEL

Baywatch

Boo 2!: A Madea Halloween

Fifty Shades Darker

The Mummy

Transformers: The Last Knight

WORST DIRECTOR

Darren Aronofsky / mother!

Michael Bay / Transformers: The Last Knight

James Foley / Fifty Shades Darker

Alex Kurtzman / The Mummy

Anthony (Tony) Leonidis / The Emoji Movie

WORST SCREENPLAY

Baywatch

The Emoji Movie

Fifty Shades Darker

The Mummy

Transformers: The Last Knight