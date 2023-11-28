A former Riverdale star just won the award that made Ke Huy Quan a shoo-in for the Best Supporting Actor Oscar

Awards season is officially upon us, and former Riverdale actor Charles Melton seems like a shoo-in to win the Oscar for Best Supporting Actor.
Melton won Outstanding Supporting Performance at the Gotham Awards for his role in May December, the latest movie from Carol helmer Todd Haynes, which stars Natalie Portman as an actor who goes to meet and study the life of a woman she'll be playing in an upcoming film. That woman is Gracie (Julianne Moore), whose relationship with her husband Joe (Melton) was a tabloid scandal when it first began twenty years prior when he was still a minor.
The previous two winners of this particular award were Ke Huy Quan for Everything Everywhere All at Once in 2022 and Troy Kotsur for CODA in 2021, and both performers then went on to win Best Supporting Actor at the Oscars. This year, Melton beat out big names like Ryan Gosling, Rachel McAdams, and Jamie Foxx for the gong.
Other winners at the Gotham Awards' 33rd annual ceremony included Past Lives and Anatomy of a Fall, as well as acting nods for Ali Wong and Lily Gladstone – although the latter's award wasn't for Killers of the Flower Moon. You can see a full list of the winners below.
Gotham Awards 2023 winners list in full
Best Feature
- Passages
- Past Lives – WINNER
- Reality
- Showing Up
- A Thousand and One
Outstanding Lead Performance
- Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor, Origin
- Lily Gladstone, The Unknown Country – WINNER
- Greta Lee, Past Lives
- Franz Rogowski, Passages
- Babetida Sadjo, Our Father, the Devil
- Andrew Scott, All of Us Strangers
- Cailee Spaeny, Priscilla
- Teyana Taylor, A Thousand and One
- Michelle Williams, Showing Up
- Jeffrey Wright, American Fiction
Outstanding Supporting Performance
- Juliette Binoche, The Taste of Things
- Penélope Cruz, Ferrari
- Jamie Foxx, They Cloned Tyrone
- Claire Foy, All of Us Strangers
- Ryan Gosling, Barbie
- Glenn Howerton, BlackBerry
- Sandra Hüller, The Zone of Interest
- Rachel McAdams, Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret
- Charles Melton, May December – WINNER
- Da’Vine Joy Randolph, The Holdovers
Best Screenplay
- All of Us Strangers
- Anatomy of a Fall – WINNER
- May December
- R.M.N.
- The Zone of Interest
Best International Feature
- All of Us Strangers
- Anatomy of a Fall – WINNER
- Poor Things
- Tótem
- The Zone of Interest
Best Documentary Feature
- 20 Days in Mariupol
- Against the Tide
- Apolonia, Apolonia
- Four Daughters – WINNER
- Our Body
Breakthrough Director
- Raven Jackson, All Dirt Roads Taste of Salt
- Georgia Oakley, Blue Jean
- Michelle Garza Cervera, Huesera
- Celine Song, Past Lives
- A.V. Rockwell, A Thousand and One – WINNER
Outstanding Performance in a New Series
- Jacob Anderson, Anne Rice’s Interview With the Vampire
- Dominique Fishback, Swarm
- Jharrel Jerome, I’m a Virgo
- Natasha Lyonne, Poker Face
- Bel Powley, A Small Light
- Bella Ramsey, The Last of Us
- Chaske Spencer, The English
- Rachel Weisz, Dead Ringers
- Ali Wong, Beef – WINNER
- Steven Yeun, Beef
Breakthrough Television Over 40 Minutes
- Anne Rice’s Interview With the Vampire
- Dead Ringers
- The English
- The Last of Us
- A Small Light – WINNER
- Telemarketers
Breakthrough Television Under 40 Minutes
- Beef – WINNER
- High School
- I’m A Virgo
- Rain Dogs
- Swarm
For more, check out our guide to the best upcoming movies on the way in 2023 and beyond.