A former Riverdale star just won the award that made Ke Huy Quan a shoo-in for the Best Supporting Actor Oscar

Awards season is officially upon us, and former Riverdale actor Charles Melton seems like a shoo-in to win the Oscar for Best Supporting Actor.

Melton won Outstanding Supporting Performance at the Gotham Awards for his role in May December, the latest movie from Carol helmer Todd Haynes, which stars Natalie Portman as an actor who goes to meet and study the life of a woman she'll be playing in an upcoming film. That woman is Gracie (Julianne Moore), whose relationship with her husband Joe (Melton) was a tabloid scandal when it first began twenty years prior when he was still a minor.

The previous two winners of this particular award were Ke Huy Quan for Everything Everywhere All at Once in 2022 and Troy Kotsur for CODA in 2021, and both performers then went on to win Best Supporting Actor at the Oscars. This year, Melton beat out big names like Ryan Gosling, Rachel McAdams, and Jamie Foxx for the gong.

Other winners at the Gotham Awards' 33rd annual ceremony included Past Lives and Anatomy of a Fall, as well as acting nods for Ali Wong and Lily Gladstone – although the latter's award wasn't for Killers of the Flower Moon. You can see a full list of the winners below.

Gotham Awards 2023 winners list in full

Best Feature

Passages

Past Lives – WINNER

Reality

Showing Up

A Thousand and One

Outstanding Lead Performance

Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor, Origin

Lily Gladstone, The Unknown Country – WINNER

Greta Lee, Past Lives

Franz Rogowski, Passages

Babetida Sadjo, Our Father, the Devil

Andrew Scott, All of Us Strangers

Cailee Spaeny, Priscilla

Teyana Taylor, A Thousand and One

Michelle Williams, Showing Up

Jeffrey Wright, American Fiction

Outstanding Supporting Performance

Best Screenplay

All of Us Strangers

Anatomy of a Fall – WINNER

May December

R.M.N.

The Zone of Interest

Best International Feature

All of Us Strangers

Anatomy of a Fall – WINNER

Poor Things

Tótem

The Zone of Interest

Best Documentary Feature

20 Days in Mariupol

Against the Tide

Apolonia, Apolonia

Four Daughters – WINNER

Our Body

Breakthrough Director

Raven Jackson, All Dirt Roads Taste of Salt

Georgia Oakley, Blue Jean

Michelle Garza Cervera, Huesera

Celine Song, Past Lives

A.V. Rockwell, A Thousand and One – WINNER

Outstanding Performance in a New Series

Jacob Anderson, Anne Rice’s Interview With the Vampire

Dominique Fishback, Swarm

Jharrel Jerome, I’m a Virgo

Natasha Lyonne, Poker Face

Bel Powley, A Small Light

Bella Ramsey, The Last of Us

Chaske Spencer, The English

Rachel Weisz, Dead Ringers

Ali Wong, Beef – WINNER

Steven Yeun, Beef

Breakthrough Television Over 40 Minutes

Anne Rice’s Interview With the Vampire

Dead Ringers

The English

The Last of Us

A Small Light – WINNER

Telemarketers

Breakthrough Television Under 40 Minutes

Beef – WINNER

High School

I’m A Virgo

Rain Dogs

Swarm

For more, check out our guide to the best upcoming movies on the way in 2023 and beyond.