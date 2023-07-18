Celeste returning to Xbox Game Pass is just one of the reasons why this month's lineup is a good one

The Xbox Game Pass line-up for July is an exciting one, and not just because everyone's favorite platformer Celeste is returning to the service.

A new month means new Xbox Game Pass games, and we have not been left disappointed this time around. Starting today (July 18), subscribers will be able to play photographic indie Toem, Monkey Island developer Ron Gilbert's new game The Cave, and preview the bioluminescent Techtonica, which has only just been released.

Shortly after these games, we've also got Maquette, Figment 2: Creed Valley, and The Wandering Village from July 19 - 20, followed by Serious Sam: Siberian Mayhem (July 25), the highly anticipated indie Venba on day one of its release (July 31), and finally, the fan-favorite indie platformer Celeste - which will return to Game Pass on August 1.

Xbox Game Pass subscribers will also be able to get their hands on a range of DLCs and updates, including the Naraka: Bladepoint Deluxe Edition upgrade (available now), the League of Legends Champion: Naafiri (July 20), the Sea of Thieves: The Legend of Monkey Island DLC (also July 20), and finally the Dead by Daylight Nicolas Cage DLC (July 25), which will give subscribers 10% off the new survivor.

Those who are signed up for Xbox Game Pass Ultimate also get some additional perks this month including 75 days of Crunchyroll Premium at no additional cost, the FIFA 23 EA Play Ultimate Team Pack (July 21), and the first season of Naruto Shippuden Uncut.

Sadly, it can't all be new games and perks, as Xbox has also released a list of games leaving the service next month. From July 31, subscribers will no longer have access to Dreamscaper, Expeditions: Rome, Marvel's Avengers, The Ascent, and Two Point Campus. You do get to save 20% off of these games if you did choose to purchase them though, so it's not all bad.