Capcom turns Resident Evil Village villains into adorable puppets

Resident Evil Village doesn't look so scary in this delightful puppet show from Capcom.

Earlier today, Resident Evil's official YouTube channel published the video just below. During the three minute puppet show starring four of Resident Evil Village's main antagonists, the group sing lines like "Come to Resident Evil Village!" as well as adding that they're not really that scary after all.

If we were going purely off this puppet show, we'd have to agree that Resident Evil Village's villains don't seem that scary at all. However, hijinks ensue when Lady Dimitrescu brings out gallons of suspicious red paint to adorn a canvas with, followed by one character getting a chainsaw in the back, and another getting an axe square in the head.

Resident Evil Village launches next week on May 7, 2021. It'll be arriving on the PC, PS4, and Xbox One, as well as boasting next-gen ports for the PS5, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S at launch. Earlier this week, Capcom announced that they would extend the availability period of the upcoming final demo for the game, so you've got eight days in total, starting later this week, to explore Dimitrescu castle and the surrounding village.

If you're looking forward to Capcom's horror sequel, you'll want to be extra vigilant on forums and comments section until launch. Last week, it emerged that copies of Resident Evil Village were being sold two weeks early in Australia, and you can bet that this means spoilers will make their way online at some point between now and the release date next Friday.

For a full look at how the rest of the year's big releases are shaking out, head over to our complete new games 2021 guide for more.