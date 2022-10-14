Capcom drops new Resident Evil Village DLC teaser and says October showcase info is coming "soon"

There's a new Resident Evil Village DLC teaser out and Capcom says more information on the planned October showcase is coming "soon."

The 30-second mashup of cinematic and gameplay footage shows a few pretty terrifying abominations - including one that appears to be a new stalker-type enemy with a very deadly looking melee weapon - and a brief tease of the now teenaged Rose Winter's supernatural powers. We also get to see more footage of the upcoming third-person mode, which will be bundled alongside the Shadows of Rose DLC and some free new accessibility features with the Resident Evil Village: Gold Edition, launching October 28.

Resident Evil Village Gold Edition is just 2 weeks away!The final act of the Winters' family saga is about to reach its finale.We'll have more info on the next Resident Evil Showcase soon, so watch the clip below for a taste of what's to come. 🌿 pic.twitter.com/jDmFEHTrhnOctober 13, 2022 See more

Curiously, Capcom still hasn't revealed a date for the next Resident Evil showcase, which was originally scheduled for October. Seeing as how we're just about halfway through October, you'd think we'd at least have a date, but it seems Capcom is taking its sweet time here.

There's no telling what we'll see at the much-hyped Resident Evil October showcase, but there's always a chance we'll see more from the Resident Evil Village Rose DLC, the Resident Evil 4 remake, which was recently confirmed for PS4 alongside PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC, or something completely new.

One thing's for sure, and that's that the Winter family's story is coming to a close with this upcoming DLC, which of course has already sparked speculation about what Resident Evil 9 might be about.

In the meantime, sit tight, light a Jack-o'-lantern, and trawl through our extensive list of the best horror games ever made.