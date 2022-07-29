Resident Evil Village's DLC will be accompanied by free accessibility improvements

Resident Evil Village will see a slate of accessibility improvements later this year in October.

Announced just yesterday via the tweet below, the latest game in Capcom's horrific series will receive several accessibility features later this year on October 28. The improvements include changing subtitle size and colour, displaying the speaker's name with any dialogue in and out of cutscenes, and closed captions throughout Resident Evil Village.

Finally, a permanent weapon reticle on the screen rounds out the accessibility improvements for Resident Evil Village. As developer Capcom reveals in the tweet just above, the update that boasts all these accessibility improvements for the sequel will be available in a free update across all platforms.

This new update will launch alongside the Winters' Expansion and the Gold Edition of Resident Evil Village on October 28. The latter edition of the game includes the new expansion, which chiefly offers a brand new story DLC following Rose Winters set after the main game's events (and appropriately titled 'Shadows of Rose'), who you might remember as the daughter of the protagonist Ethan Winters.

Elsewhere, the Winters' Expansion boasts three new playable characters for the Mercenaries mode: Chris Redfield, Heisenberg, and most exciting of all, Lady Dimitrescu. We've already been treated to footage of Lady D lobbing furniture around in the mode, so this update should be an absolute treat for her legions of fans.

