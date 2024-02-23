New Netflix true crime show is closing in on #1 spot and is "one of the scariest documentaries" viewers have seen

Can I Tell You a Secret? No, I’m not about to spread gossip on the internet. It’s actually the name of a chilling documentary series that’s captivating viewers – and storming up the Netflix charts.

The new Netflix documentary focuses on the crimes of serial cyber stalker Matthew Hardy and three of his victims – Zoe Jade Hallam, Abby Furness, and Lia Marie Hambly.

Across a decade, Hardy stalked, harassed, and spread lies about what is estimated to be over 60 women through social media. Hardy not only messaged his victims, but their friends, family, and loved ones. A uniquely 21st Century crime, the two-part series focuses on the attempts to build a case against the cyber criminal – and why his actions went unnoticed for so long.

“Can I Tell You a Secret on Netflix I can say is one of the craziest and scariest documentary I’ve watched. It’s literally about stalkers and their victims, I recommend y’all to watch, especially women,” one wrote on Twitter .

Another called it “absolutely terrifying,” adding, “I’m only one episode in but it’s CRAZY.”

One commented , “Harrowing. Had to stop it a few times. The effect stalking can have on someone’s life is immeasurable.”

As of writing, it’s currently in the #1 spot for most-watched TV show on Netflix in the UK. According to Flix Patrol , it’s one of the most popular series worldwide, lagging only behind hit limited series One Day.

