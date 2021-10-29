Call of Duty: Vanguard ranked play is coming in 2022, here's what we know so far

Call of Duty: Vanguard ranked play options will arrive in 2022, with Activision promising "a new level" of support for competitive players.

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War studio Treyarch revealed on its official Twitter account that it's working together with Call of Duty: Vanguard developer Sledgehammer Games to bring a whole slate of competitive features to the game next year, including multiple competitive modes, visible skill ratings (so not just invisible ELO to do your matchmaking in the background), and "new competitive rewards." The studios also plan to collaborate with Call of Duty League to keep it all in, well, league with the franchise's official esports arm.

Specifics on how the new mode will be integrated into Call of Duty: Vanguard are scarce so far, but here's the official statement from Activision: "Sledgehammer Games and Treyarch look forward to bringing a new level of Ranked Play support to Vanguard in 2022 in collaboration with the Call of Duty League. More details will be shared at a later date."

Black Ops Cold War got League Play in February 2021 after the game came out in November 2020, so that could give you some clue of when ranked support may be ready for Vanguard. That being said, it sounds like the plans for Vanguard ranked play are more ambitious than their Cold War counterpart and thus may take some more time to get right – Activision is leaving itself a lot of wiggle room within that 2022 release window.