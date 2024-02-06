Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3 Season 2 release time - the countdown to the new MW3 update is on

The Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3 Season 2 release time is nearly here. In fact, it's under 24 hours away, as our countdown neatly demonstrates.

Activision has revealed that the new Call of Duty update for Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone introduces plenty. For Modern Warfare 3, you've got guns like the BP50 AR, RAM-9 SMG, and SOA Subverter BR, and maps for 6v6 like Departures, Stash House, Vista, and more. There are also new modes like Team Gun Game, Snipers Only, and Hordepoint alongside fresh rewards for Ranked Season 2.

Regarding Warzone, you've got the return of the Fortune's Keep Resurgence map, eradication contracts for weekly zombie targets, and extendable bridges. If that doesn't do it for you, a new score Tracker focuses on your squad wipe streak. If it's the New Operators you're here for, The Walking Dead's Rick Grimes and Michonne join Nicki Minaj on the battlefield soon enough.

If that all sounds good, we've laid out when Modern Warfare 3 Season 2 releases in your timezone, complete with a nifty countdown if you'd like to know down to the second in real-time.

Modern Warfare 3 Season 2 release time

February 7

9am PT

12am ET

5pm GMT

6pm CET

If you're curious when Warzone Season 2 releases in your timezone, the good news is that it's the same time as MW3 Season 2 as the launch is simultaneous, so all you need to do I look above.

(Image credit: Activision)

Modern Warfare 3 Season 2 countdown

