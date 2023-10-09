Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 players baffled to find cheaters in a PlayStation-only beta

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 players can't believe there are cheaters in the PlayStation-only beta already.

The first Modern Warfare 3 open beta started this weekend just gone and, as reported by @ModernWarzone on Twitter, it seems not even its PlayStation exclusivity could stop players from cheating. According to the tweet below, it didn't take long for cheaters and hackers to infiltrate the new Call of Duty title - supposedly using "jailbroken and modded PlayStation 4 consoles."

Being told this is from players using jailbroken and modded PlayStation 4 consoles.October 8, 2023 See more

Understandably, since this is the first time we've had the chance to try out the new Modern Warfare 3, Call of Duty fans aren't happy that this is happening so soon. "Imagine how much of an absolute sh**stain you have to be to cheat in a BETA," the account above shares shortly after sharing the original news.

"Jesus... we are doomed," a different player adds. "I've told people for years, the issue isn’t PC, the issue is assholes. Cheaters will cheat, any way they can," another Modern Warfare fan points out - a statement that a lot of other Twitter users seem to share. "Wait until PC players jump on," a different player says.

The next Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 open beta - still just for PlayStation players - is currently taking place until October 10. Beyond this, we've then got the crossplay beta which is set to take place on October 12 - 13 and 14 - 16. Here, Xbox and PC players will gain access to the new Activision title and we'll undoubtedly see even more instances like the example above.

Don't worry if you can't make any of the betas as we don't have to wait long to play the full thing - Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 is set to release for PS5 , PS4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X /S, and PC on November 8, 2023.