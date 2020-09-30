Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Zombies has new weapon rarities and equipment

The Zombies mode in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War will introduce several new features and quality of life updates, including weapon rarities and an emergency escape option.

Activision's James Mattone outlined some of the new goodies in a post on the PlayStation blog, opening with a quick primer on the story of the new Zombies mode. In a nutshell, Requiem and Omega Group agents clash in Die Maschine in the early 1980s, with "more than a nod to 'Nacht der Untoten' – the map that started it all" and events shaped by "pieces of intel that players can track in-game."

As you mulch through zombies and pick through zombie lore, you'll get access to new features, the most striking being upgradeable weapon rarities. "All weapons will now have a rarity associated with them," Mattone explains. "The higher the rarity, the greater the damage output and attachments for the weapon. For the first time, this will allow any weapon in the game to be sustainable in later rounds. This also adds more variety and fun to finding new weapons through Wall Buys and the Mystery Box."

Black Ops Cold War Zombies will give players equipment and field upgrades to wield alongside their weapons, with the former based on the main multiplayer equipment and the latter charged up by defeating zombies. Build variety has been further expanded through the removal of the perk cap. "There's no longer a limit to how many different Perks you can consume, so go ahead and crack open a six-pack, if you have the points to do so," Mattone says.

The last big feature is what sounds like an alternate ending (or perhaps an emergency escape button). "Instead of perishing to the horde, Black Ops Cold War Zombies provides a new option to escape with your life when you're feeling overrun," Mattone explains. Basically, you and your squad fight to a helicopter to get the hell out of dodge, and if you can indeed get out alive, you'll get some bonus awards. This may just be the canon ending of the Zombies mode, or it may be a side path that players can take if they feel up to the challenge.