"By far the greatest Marvel movie yet" - You’re not ready for these (spoiler-free) Avengers: Infinity War reactions

First up, there’s no Avengers: Infinity War spoilers here. I would never do that to you. There is, however, various amounts of unbridled hype coursing through the veins of the lucky, lucky people who got to see a snippet of the third Avengers movie over the weekend. Was it good? Bad? Mind-meltingly magnificent? Read on to find out…

Let’s give you some (very, very vague) facts about the footage that fans have witnessed during a special fan event in London. It’s 30-minutes long, involves Iron Man, Spidey, Doctor Strange, Thor, and the Guardians – and takes place in two different locations. Marvel hitmen, stand down. I haven’t spoiled anything!

Consider me surprisingly impressed, the 20 mins snippet from #InfinityWar (doesn't seem to be edited but a continuous piece) shifts between the tones surprisingly nicely. Of course, trademark MCU humour everywhere but esp in the NY sequence it remains intense pic.twitter.com/FfKXqnuL3s8 April 2018

Some non-spoilery thoughts on the VERY impressive #Avengers: #InfinityWar footage...- Ebony Maw is one scary, powerful dude- The Guardians’ taste in music is still A+- New Iron Man & Spidey armours are lit, and the way they’re introduced is 🔥🔥🔥8 April 2018

I can honestly say that the #InfinityWar London event was one of the best things that I’ve ever been a part of. So proud to be a Marvel fan, and #ThanosDemandsYourSilence about the incredible footage that we saw! pic.twitter.com/VJPXWMapsc8 April 2018

we also get to see the film early LOOOOOL GOODNIGHT pic.twitter.com/hazPHDki5Y8 April 2018

I went to the @Avengers: #InfinityWar Fan Event in London yesterday (thanks to Sebastian Stan) and it was absolutely amazing!! We got to see about 20 minutes of footage and see the cast and directors! I also met Seb! 💜9 April 2018

All I'll say is, there was humour, excitement, gasps, and swoons throughout that snippet it and I CAN NOT WAIT to see #InfinityWar by far will be THE GREATEST MARVEL MOVIE YET!! ❤️ (2/2) #ThanosDemandsYourSilence9 April 2018

What an epic night from the #InfinityWar fan event! It's been an awesome night and the footage was AMAZING! Can't wait until the 26th! Thanks to @ShowFilmFirst, @MarvelStudios, @Disney and @bbctvcentre for the excellent tickets! #infinitywarfanevent #Marvel #Squidward pic.twitter.com/jiR9SCiBW88 April 2018

What a night. Thank you the amazing fans and holy shit how awesome was that clip? #avengersinfintywar #ThanosDemandsYourSilence8 April 2018

No spoilers will be given from me, but we are in for a treat everyone #infinitywar8 April 2018

We’ve just seen 30 mins of #AvengersInfinityWar. Can’t say too much but it’s way ambitious, it’ll switch tones between different groups (the Guardians sequence had a very different, look, feel and soundtrack to the New York scenes) and it’s going to be funny. Still no Hawkeye! pic.twitter.com/FehX5anmB95 April 2018

There you have it. If you were worried about 1) The MCU humour falling by the wayside and 2) The movie feeling like several separate films that don’t quite work together then you can rest easy. Just going by the people who attended, it has jokes in spades and you can clearly tell they’re bursting out the seams wanting to divulge any and everything that was so brilliant about the clip, but, y’know, #ThanosDemandsYourSilence.

Personally, having seen it myself (I’m not bragging, I promise) I have to wholeheartedly agree with what everyone’s been saying. It’s good. It’s very, very good. When it steps it up a gear, it’s easily up there with the best the MCU has to offer – and that’s only coming from watching a short segment from the first act. There’s plenty more to come, I’m sure of it…

