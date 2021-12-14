Bully 2 was reportedly pulled from The Game Awards, but a reveal could still be coming soon

Bully 2 could be on the way, with a planned reveal of a potential sequel reportedly pulled from The Game Awards last week.

According to leaker Tom Henderson, a sequel to Bully, Rockstar's slightly more PG-13 take on the GTA formula, "was expected as a potential surprise reveal" at last week's awards show. Henderson claims that sources had "been shown some material alluding to a reveal soon," including a game in a playable state, but that "information is a bit blurry at the moment."

Some people saw a "Playable version" just a couple of weeks prior to TGA (not the canned version).Like I said - Information is blurry atm. But I thought it was worth reporting on as there's something definitely "going on" to do with the series.December 13, 2021 See more

Henderson isn't the only person hinting at something to do with Bully. Game Informer senior associate editor Blake Hester tweeted a picture of the game's logo yesterday with the caption "New story coming 2 you soon." While Henderson suggested that that could be related to information pertaining to a sequel, Game Informer video host Alex Van Aken has dismissed this by saying that this is "definitely not" what the tweet is referencing.

The last we heard of Bully - originally released in 2006 - was a mobile port for the game's tenth anniversary, but there's been no concrete word on a sequel since then. In 2019, reports suggested that Bully 2 had existed at Rockstar , but the project had never gotten off the ground. That same year, a Bully easter egg in GTA Online led to rumours of a next-gen sequel said to be announced in 2020 , but that never materialised. More recently, in April 2021, the developer updated the Bully trademark a number of times, but there's been no further development since then.

With less than two weeks to go until Christmas, it seems pretty unlikely that Rockstar would look to announce a sequel that's been fifteen years in the making before the end of the year. If a Game Awards reveal was on the cards, however, then the announcement could come early in 2022, so keep your eyes peeled.

