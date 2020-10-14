Build your virtual cockpit with the best Prime Day flight stick deals

Between Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020 and Star Wars: Squadrons, flight sticks have become exponentially more relevant and appealing in the past few months, so it's no surprise that they're among the hottest Amazon Prime Day deals .

However, for the same reasons, coupled with distribution and production snags caused by the coronavirus pandemic, flight sticks can also be mighty hard to find right now. On top of that, flight sticks have proven to be quite sparse in Amazon's Prime Day lineup itself, but there are also deals to be had at competing retailers looking to capitalize on the spike in online shopping.

We've taken all of this into account and trawled the fields of deals to find the best flight stick options available right now. Some of these flight stick deals are available at limited-time discounts, and some of them are equally valuable deals simply because they're now available at all after previously disappearing from stores.

Logitech G X52 Pro flight control system - $311 at Amazon

This model is explicitly built for PC, but it's got just about every odd and end you could ask for: a dedicated throttle, illuminated inputs, a weighted base, sturdy materials, and plenty of mappable buttons.

View Deal

Thrustmaster T. Flight Hotas 4 flight stick - $179 at Amazon

With support for both PS4 and PC, this two-in-one flight stick and throttle base delivers a wide range of features at a remarkably affordable price. It's a solid, ergonomic flight stick, and it's going fast, so you may want to buy sooner rather than later. View Deal

Thrustmaster T16000M FCS flight stick - $177 at Newegg

If you're just looking for a PC flight stick and don't need or want a throttle, this Thrustmaster model – available separately from the T16000M flight pack – is another great option. It's even good for left- and right-handed users thanks to interchangeable buttons. View Deal

Logitech Extreme 3D Pro joystick - $120 at Amazon

For a more general purpose joystick that also works well for flight sims, Logitech has you covered with this affordable 12-button model. Sometimes you just need a no-frills flight stick that does everything you need to. View Deal