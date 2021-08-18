Bryan Cranston and three more actors join new Wes Anderson movie

Wes Anderson's next movie has added four new cast members – Bryan Cranston, Hope Davis, Jeffrey Wright, and Liev Schreiber have joined the director's new untitled project, according to The Hollywood Reporter .

This is Davis' first time working with the director, but not for the rest of the new additions – Wright and Schreiber both appeared in The French Dispatch , while Schreiber and Cranston both had voice roles in Isle of Dogs .

They join an already stacked cast, including Scarlett Johansson, Tom Hanks, and Margot Robbie, as well as Anderson mainstays Tilda Swinton and Bill Murray. The movie is currently filming in Spain, in a small town called Chinchón that's south of the capital city Madrid. Anderson said he was "not ready to share any details" about the new project.

The director's latest offering, The French Dispatch (also starring, you guessed it, Swinton and Murray), is due to be released on October 22 and follows the French outpost of a fictional US newspaper. The cast also includes Frances McDormand, Owen Wilson, Léa Seydoux, and Timothée Chalamet.

Meanwhile, Cranston and Davis recently co-starred in the Showtime series Your Honor, about a judge whose son accidentally kills the son of a mob boss, while Wright is currently voicing The Watcher in Marvel's What If…? on Disney Plus . He also has roles in the upcoming No Time to Die and The Batman .