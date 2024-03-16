Breath of the Wild-inspired sequel to 25-year-old open-world game is about 64 square kilometers, and you can explore "every inch ... without any restrictions"

Outcast: A New Beginning is the sequel to one of the very first open-world games ever made, simply called Outcast, but it's also taking cues from games that have come out in that two-decade gap by letting players explore an entire alien world "without any restrictions."

Outcast: A New Begining's director previously revealed that the sequel was actually influenced by The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild's radical freedom and non-linear progression. ('Go anywhere at any point and do anything' vibes.) Now, the game's producer has shed more light on the world and how it opens up to the player.

THQ Nordic producer Andreas Schmiedecker tells Gamesradar's Jasmine Gould-Wilson that the game's alien planet is "about 64 square kilometers big and includes seven large Talen villages, different biomes with varying vegetations, and lots of animals and open-world activities." Those seven villages act as waypoints, pulling you in different directions, and you can help those native populations in any order you fancy.

"After a tutorial sequence, the player is completely free to explore every inch of that world (except for a couple of bases) without any segmentation or restrictions," Schmiedecker continues. So there aren't any borders or invisible walls that turn you away if you're below a certain level.

Schmiedecker previously delved into the game's "bright and colorful" setting and how that sets it apart from the typically dour landscapes you might find in similar games.

Outcast: A New Beginning is out on Steam and consoles right now, just in case you're interested in the sequel's unshackled freedom.

