Brad Pitt hints at retirement: "I consider myself on my last leg"

Brad Pitt has hinted at retirement, revealing that he thinks of himself as in the final stages of his acting career. Pitt has been acting since 1987, so his career so far has spanned a massive 35 years.

"I consider myself on my last leg," the actor told GQ (opens in new tab), "this last semester or trimester. What is this section gonna be? And how do I wanna design that?"

Pitt most recently had a small but scene-stealing role in The Lost City opposite Channing Tatum, Sandra Bullock, and Daniel Radcliffe. He can next be seen in the John Wick-esque Bullet Train, which features an ensemble cast including Zazie Beetz, Joey King, Michael Shannon, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Brian Tyree Henry, and Hiroyuki Sanada. Beyond that, Pitt will be playing John Gilbert in Damien Chazelle's Babylon, and will star in Formula One, the next film from Top Gun: Maverick director Joseph Kosinski.

As well as acting, Pitt also has a production company named Plan B Entertainment, which this year is releasing the upcoming Netflix movie Blonde, starring Ana de Armas as Marilyn Monroe, as well as an adaptation of Miriam Toews's book Women Talking, which focuses on Mennonite women coming together against the men of their community who have been sexually assaulting them in their sleep. "It's as profound a film as anything made this decade," Pitt told GQ of the film. The cast of Women Talking includes Jessie Buckley, Rooney Mara, Frances McDormand, and Ben Whishaw.

Bullet Train releases this August 5. While you wait, check out our guide to all of 2022's major movie release dates for everything else coming our way this year.