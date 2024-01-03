George Clooney teases upcoming reunion with Brad Pitt in Wolfs: "It feels like an R-rated Ocean's film"

George Clooney is reuniting with Brad Pitt for upcoming action-thriller Wolfs (the incorrect spelling is intentional) marking their first collaboration since the Ocean's Eleven series and Burn After Reading.

"He’s a sad, sad guy. He’s angry. He’s getting old. He’s turning 60 in a couple of weeks. It’s all downhill for him after that," Clooney jokes with Total Film about Pitt in our new issue out this Thursday, which features Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire on the cover. "Uh… It’s a really good movie. I love this guy, Jon Watts. What a director. It’s out there. We just did a screening of it, and the place kind of went batshit for it. So, we’re excited about it. We think it’s a really fun, dark – very dark – nutty film… It feels like an R-rated Ocean’s film."

Wolfs was first announced back in 2021, with Watts attached to write and direct. Apple TV Plus acquired the rights to the film after winning an all-out bidding war with major studios – with Sony later acquiring the rights to theatrical distribution.

Clooney and Pitt star as two professional "fixers" who find themselves hired for the same job. Amy Ryan, Austin Abrams, and Poorna Jagannathan also star. The duo previously starred together in Ocean's Eleven, Ocean's Twelve, Ocean's Thirteen, Burn After Reading, Rob Reiner's TV movie 8, and Alex Prager's short film Touch of Evil. It'll be their first movie together since 2011.

While Wolfs is due out in 2024, Clooney spent the majority of 2023 prepping for the release of the biographical sports drama The Boys in the Boat. The actor took on the directorial reigns whilst Mark L. Smith adapted the screenplay from the non-fiction book of the same name by Daniel James Brown. The film follows the story of the University of Washington rowing crew that represented the men's eight in the 1936 Olympics – and marks Clooney's ninth film as director.

Wolfs is set to premiere in theaters on September 20, 2024. The Boys in the Boat is in theaters now in the US ahead of its UK release of January 12. And you can read more about it and a whole lot else besides in the new issue of Total Film when it hits shelves and digital newsstands on Thursday, January 4. Check out the covers below:

