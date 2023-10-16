Borderlands movie gets promising update after Eli Roth exit

Director Tim Miller has given an update on Eli Roth's highly anticipated live-action Borderlands movie.

"It was an interesting experience to come in and do reshoots on a movie that’s not yours. It’s a freeing experience where you feel like, I’m just here to help wherever I can," Miller told Collider. "But my main reason, other than, you know, I have a huge affection for the video game industry, I want to see every video game adaption succeed is, I’ll be honest, I wanted to work with Cate Blanchett, and I wanted to work with Kevin [Hart] and Jamie Lee Curtis. And Ariana Greenblatt, the young lady who plays Tiny Tina, is amazing, which everybody knows from the Barbie movie. So it was a great experience all around. I was feeling a little rusty, so I was happy to get back in the saddle. The movie gets up and moves. It’s a good ride."

Based on the wildly popular video game, the movie follows Lilith (Cate Blanchett) as she reluctantly returns to Pandora in search of the daughter of a powerful man named Atlas (Edgar Ramirez), teaming up with a ragtag gang of misfits along the way. The cast includes Jack Black, Cheyenne Jackson, Janina Gavankar, Edgar Ramirez, Florian Munteanu, Bobby Lee, Haley Bennett, and Gina Gershon.

Eli Roth first signed on to direct back in 2015, with The Last of Us showrunner Craig Mazin set to co-write the script. A lot has changed in the last 8 years, however, with Roth exiting (but still remaining the main director) due to scheduling conflicts and Mazin removing his writing credit from the film. The script is now co-written by a mysterious 'Joe Crombie' (which people are adamant is Mazin's pseudonym), with Tim Miller (Deadpool, Sonic the Hedgehog) taking over for reshoots.

Borderlands is set to hit theaters on August 9, 2024. For more, check out our list of the most exciting upcoming movies in 2023 and beyond.