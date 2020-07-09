BOOM! Studios announces "massive deals" with cover artists

This week BOOM! Studios announced a series of what they call "massive deals" with cover artists all this week.

Thursday the publisher announced a deal with Illinois-based Jenny Frisson to create 20 covers starting in the fall through 2021.

(Image credit: BOOM! Studios)

Variants included in her new deal include September's We Only Find Them When They’re Dead #1, An Unkindness of Ravens #1, October's Something is Killing The Children #11, and Seven Secrets #4.

Wednesday BOOM! Announced a deal with Italian artist Mirka Andolfo that includes the debut of 12 covers through 2021, including this week's Buffy the Vampire Slayer: Willow #1 and subsequent issues of the series though November's #5, Power Rangers: Drakkon New Dawn #2 in September and Something is Killing the Children #15 in 2021.

Tuesday Miguel Mercado from Manila, Philippines was announced to create 20 upcoming covers including August's Mega Man: Fully Charged #1 and Seven Secrets #1 plus covers subsequent issues of both. Upcoming variant covers include Dune House: Atreides #1 in October and the main cover to the Firefly: Watch How I Soar original graphic novel in November.

(Image credit: BOOM! Studios)

Finally, on Monday the publisher announced Japanese artist Peach Momoko will create 20 covers including Wynd #2, on-sale on July 22 then for subsequent issues (#3-5) through October. In addition Momoko will create variant covers to Buffy the Vampire Slayer #19 in November and for a "top-secret new series" launching in the same month.

Momoko mainly illustrates with traditional mediums such as watercolor, ink, and colored pencils.

Check out a gallery of some of their upcoming covers below.