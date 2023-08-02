Ahead of Ahsoka's upcoming release, Star Wars fans have taken to Reddit to share their love for The Book of Boba Fett.

The Disney Plus series followed Boba Fett (Temuera Morrison) and Fennec Shand (Ming-Na Wen) as they attempted to make a name for themselves in the galaxy's underworld by taking over the territory once controlled by Jabba the Hutt. The series also features Pedro Pascal as Din Djarin aka The Mandalorian, explaining what happened to the character - and Baby Yoda - between the second and third seasons of his titular series.

The series sits at a 68% on Rotten Tomatoes – compared to Obi-Wan Kenobi at 82%, The Mandalorian at 90%, and Andor at 96% – and only received one season. Reviews were mixed, but this didn't keep fans from sharing their favorite parts of the series in the r/StarWars subreddit.

"Boba’s spiritual journey with the Tuskens was great and easily the best part of the show," said u/Nahim33.

"That man rode a fucking rancor in battle on the streets of Mos Eisley!!" wrote u/flawlessGoon954.

U/theturtlemoves86 echoed the above sentiment: "I mean, Star Wars speaks to the child in all of us. As a child with Boba and Rancor and any number of other figures, I would have lost my shit seeing that."

"Episode 2, with the train heist - standing on its own, I honestly think it's a top-tier episode of Star Wars television," wrote u/AceofDymonds. "And as an avid Doctor Aphra fan, seeing Krrsantan was awesome, too."

"Having arguably the most insignificant villain in Star Wars turned into a cultural icon get his whole own show was the coolest hype ever. Every kid who witnessed the handful of minutes Boba was on screen always fantasized about the stone-cold bounty hunter," wrote u/boat--boy. "He had one of the biggest 'what if' theories in that what if he survived the Sarlacc pit before Disney brought him to screen. I loved every second of Boba having a second shot at life, and I think it was incredible that he was finally given major screen time that he owned."

"I’m actually an enjoyer of most of the show, but I’ll never forget the absolute levels of hype I felt in my soul when Cad Bane emerged from the desert. That moment lives with me," commented u/Nickerdoodle.

"The duel between Cad Bane and Cobb Vanth is one of my favorite moments in all of SW," wrote u/DollupGorrman.

"Temuera was great as always! Loved the flashbacks to the Tuskens and especially the episode where they steal back the Slave 1 was cool as hell. The Luke and Mando episodes were an incredible bonus and of course it was amazing to see Cad Bane in live action," said u/JarJarJargon. "The show is way overhated just because of a couple terrible Rodriguez episodes and a lame scooter gang."

The next Star Wars series to hit Disney Plus is Ahsoka, starring Rosario Dawson and (potentially maybe) Hayden Christensen.

The Book of Boba Fett is streaming on Disney Plus. For more, check out the upcoming Star Wars movies coming your way over the next few years.