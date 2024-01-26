Bloodborne Kart has been delayed to "scrub the branding off" after Sony got in contact

Bloodborne Kart, the long-awaited fan game that started as an April Fools' joke, is getting delayed to remove all reference to the FromSoftware action-RPG after Sony got in contact with the devs.

"So Sony contacted us," the devs explain in a message posted to social media. "Long story short, we need to scrub the branding off of what was previously known as Bloodborne Kart. We will do this, but that requires a short delay. Don't worry, the game is still coming out! It'll just look slightly different. We don't have a release date yet, but we will let you all know ASAP when we do!"

Bloodborne Kart had previously been scheduled to launch on January 31, complete with 12 racers, 16 maps, a full single-player campaign mode, and local split-screen multiplayer. It already seemed to be as fully featured as any kart racer on the market, and the boss fights against familiar Bloodborne enemies just looked like icing on the cake.

Either way, the devs don't seem too bothered: "We were honestly expecting something like this to happen and the idea of having full creative control is kind of exciting!" Given developer Lilith 'Bunlith' Walther's work on the excellent Bloodborne PS1 demake, I'd expect Bloodborne Kart to be worth playing even without the unofficial FromSoftware branding. Who doesn't want a horror-themed kart racer, after all?

As for news regarding the original game, a Bloodborne genius has beaten the game after killing just one boss, and all it took was a lag switch, two PS4s, and a faked murder.