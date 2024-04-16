A beloved Netflix fantasy anime with 100% on Rotten Tomatoes gets a bloody new season 2 trailer

A bloody new trailer has arrived for Blood of Zeus season 2, which sees an all-out battle for ultimate rule of the heavens.

The series, which first premiered back in October 2020, follows a war between the gods of Olympus and the Titans. Heron, living as a commoner on the outskirts of ancient Greece, suddenly becomes mankind’s best hope of surviving an evil demon army – after he learns that he's Zeus's demigod son. Season 1 sits at a 100% Fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes. Netflix renewed the series for a second season in December 2020.

Per the official season 2 synopsis, "Following Zeus' demise, a power vacuum emerges amongst the gods, leaving Heron struggling to find his place. He is racked with loss and hears a mysterious refrain in his dreams, prodding him to save his brother, Seraphim, who is suffering the terrors of the Underworld."

The returning voice cast includes Derek Philips as Heron, Elias Toufeix as Seraphim, Claudia Christian as Hera, Mamie Gummer as Electra, Chris Diamantopoulos as Evios and Poseidon, Adam Croasdell as Apollo and Hephaestus, Jennifer Hale as Artemis and Clotho, Fred Tatasciore as Hades, and David Shaughnessy as Chiron and Dionysus.

The mythology-fantasy series was created by Charley and Vlas Paralapanides, and the duo has five seasons outlined. "We’ve planned out what we would hope to be a five-season arc," they told Inverse. "It all depends on whether we get viewership [that will decide if] we get a second season."

Blood of Zeus season 2 is set to hit Netflix on May 9. For more, check out our list of all the new anime you need to add to your streaming queue.