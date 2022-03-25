Ana de Armas' Marilyn Monroe biopic is seemingly first Netflix Original movie to get NC-17 rating

Blonde, the upcoming Marilyn Monroe biopic starring Ana de Armas, is set to receive a NC-17 rating (the equivalent of an 18 in the UK), meaning it's only suitable for adults.

The movie also stars Adrien Brody as Arthur Miller, the playwright and husband of Monroe, along with Bobby Cannavale, Julianne Nicholson, and Scoot McNairy. A fictionalized take on the life of the iconic actor, the movie is directed by Andrew Dominik and based on the 2000 novel of the same name by Joyce Carol Oates.

Netflix does, of course, have other NC-17 rated movies on its platform, like 2013's Blue is the Warmest Color. However, according to The Hollywood Reporter, Blonde is the first movie produced by the streamer to have the adults only rating.

The movie was originally thought to be premiering at this year's Cannes Film Festival in May, but Netflix will not be bringing any movies to the festival, despite invitations to be involved out of competition. In order to be entered in competition, films must be released theatrically in France.

For more from de Armas, she can currently be seen in Deep Water, an erotic thriller from director Adrian Lyne co-starring Ben Affleck, which is available to stream on Hulu in the US and Prime Video in the UK.