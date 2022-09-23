Blizzard gets a WoW community legend to build an incredible Wrath of the Lich King Classic trailer

Blizzard has just released a new Wrath of the Lich King Classic trailer, created by a fan who's spent years creating unofficial trailers for World of Warcraft.

I'll spare you the full recap of the trailer, since you can watch it for yourself below, but it's an impressive hybrid of in-game models and cinematic rendering techniques that looks absolutely astounding in motion.

This trailer was created by Hurricane, a community creator who's been building unofficial WoW trailers in similar style for years. Many of those videos went viral, and megahits like Hurricane's Naxxramas trailer (opens in new tab) even have more views than some of Blizzard's own official WoW trailers.

Hurricane's earliest creations were actually trailers for private WoW servers - unofficial, fan-run versions of servers that were particularly popular before WoW Classic, since they were the only method to access old versions of the game. Of course, Blizzard's never been a fan of those servers, since you don't have to pay official subscription fees to access them. Yet Blizzard's still linking to the trailers as part of its credit to Hurricane's channel (opens in new tab).

Hurricane gave up on doing private server-branded videos back in 2016 - right when Blizzard contacted them about doing official WoW content (opens in new tab). It's unclear why it took this long for any of Hurricane's content to show up on official channels, but Blizzard has been working with numerous content creators to make videos in the lead-up to Wrath of the Lich King Classic.

Wrath of the Lich King Classic is officially set to launch on September 26, over 14 years after its original launch in November 2008.

Check out all of the best MMOs around.