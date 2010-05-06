Black Wii arrives, already covered in fingerprints

First teased four years ago during an ancient E3, the black version of Nintendo's Wii will finally be released on May 9 (that's this Sunday). The sleek new look comes complete with black Wii Remote/MotionPlus as well as Wii Sports and Wii Sports Resort, all for $199.99. Nintendo went ahead and sent us one a few days early, so we naturally fired up the cheapest digital camera in the room and took some "definitely from the internet" shots for your amusement.



Above: The box. There's a Wii inside. It's a black Wii this time



Above: The contents of said box, which include console, Wii Remote, Wii MotionPlus and both Wii Sports games



Above: Notice how freakisly reflective it is right out of the box. This is seconds before fingerprint armageddon



Above: Another example of its reflective surface. The guts are identical, but damn that looks nice



Above: And here it is with its white brother. Sister? Cousin? I forget how machines define their family tree



Above: Official art from 2006 showcasing a rainbow of potential Wii colors. Where's our lime green Wii, Nintendo?

After several minutes spent fondling the console, we found it actually acquires prints less than other similar devices, like say a PS3 or iPad/Phone. This is obviously important information you'll use to decide whether or not to buy one.

The black Wii arrives just weeks before Super Mario Galaxy 2, and just over a month and a half before Sin & Punishment: Star Successor, so if you've been holding out, now's a great time to succumb.

