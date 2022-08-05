Black Panther: Unconquered offers a comic jumping on point before Wakanda Forever

Just as Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is about to hit theaters in November, Marvel Comics is ramping up the presence of both Black Panther and Wakanda in comic books with a new one-shot titled Black Panther: Unconquered, intended as a jumping-on point for new Black Panther readers.

Black Panther: Unconquered is written by Bryan Edward Hill with art from Alberto Foche and a cover from Ken Lashley, seen here. The one-shot focuses on a "new threat deeply rooted in Wakandan history," which forces T'Challa to seek "new secrets about Wakanda's ancient past and unlock a new connection to the Panther god, Bast".

The one-shot joins writer John Ridley and artist Germán Peralta's current Black Panther ongoing title, as well as the upcoming five-issue Wakanda limited series which enlists a variety of creators for tales of the denizens and history of the fictional hidden nation.

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

"Black Panther and Wakanda mean so much to people. It's an honor to contribute my imagination to the legacy of this character," Hill states in Marvel's announcement. "Hopefully it speaks to longtime fans of the character while also onboarding new readers into his world."

Black Panther: Unconquered arrives just in time for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, the Black Panther film sequel which brings Namor and Atlantis to the MCU in conflict with the nation of Wakanda as they reel from the death of T'Challa.

A moving trailer for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever debuted at Comic-Con International: San Diego 2022, reinvigorating interest in the character - which Marvel Comics has capitalized on with a slate of increased Black Panther titles, including Black Panther: Unconquered.

Black Panther: Unconquered #1 goes on sale November 9.

Learn all about the comic history of the conflict between Wakanda and Atlantis before Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.