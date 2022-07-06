Wakanda, the home of the Black Panther, gets its own comic just in time for the movie sequel

The world of Wakanda, home of the Black Panther in the Marvel Universe, will be the subject of a new five-issue limited series starting in October, spinning out of writer John Ridley's current run on the main Black Panther title.

Wakanda #1 variant cover (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

(opens in new tab)

In Ridley's run, T'Challa has been exiled from Wakanda, with the limited series aiming to fill in the gaps of what's going on back in the Black Panther's homeland while he's abroad.

Each issue features different creators telling stories focused on the wider cast of characters from Wakanda, with Wakanda #1 featuring a story which spotlights T'Challa's younger sister Shuri from writer Stephanie Williams and artist Paco Medina.

"I've been such a huge fan of the Black Panther over the years, especially the evolution and expansion of the women of Wakanda," states Williams in the series announcement.

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

(opens in new tab)

"It's truly an honor to kick off the new series with the Shuri story I wrote. I hope I can add to her and Wakanda's already impressive lore."

A former bearer of the Black Panther mantle herself, Shuri's tale will focus on the young hero's genius level intellect and her solutions for protecting Wakanda without its traditional ancestral guardian.

Alongside the main story from rotating creators, each issue of Wakanda will feature an installment of 'The History of the Black Panthers,' a back-up tale which will tell the first definitive history of the entire line of Wakanda heroes to take up the mantle of the Black Panther.

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

(opens in new tab)

Wakanda #1 goes on sale October 12, just ahead of the November release of the film sequel Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, which will also deal with T'Challa's absence in the wake of the death of actor Chadwick Boseman, who originated the role in the MCU.