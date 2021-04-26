Black Ops Cold War Season 3 gameplay trailer shows off updated fan-favorite map

A new Black Ops Cold War Season 3 gameplay trailer has dropped, and it's got several new multiplayer maps, including the return of an iconic Black Ops 2 map.

Both Black Ops Cold War and Call of Duty: Warzone Season 3 have a ton of new content, but this trailer focuses primarily on what to expect in the upcoming season for the former. First, we get a look at the new Operator, Wraith, who is very much a bad guy (she flat out says "I am not good). She's working for Stitch, who's still holding Adler hostage (hence Woods and crew heading to Verdansk ).

We then get a look at some new skins, including an absolute banger Park skin that may finally replace my 'Glam' Park look. But the meat and potatoes of Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War are the maps, and we're getting several helpings. Yamantau and Diesel are two new multiplayer maps, with the latter getting a special 6v6 playlist featuring TDM, Domination, Kill Confirmed, and Hardpoint.

Perhaps the most exciting part of this gameplay trailer is the sneak peek at the return of Standoff, an iconic Black Ops 2 map. Standoff will come to Black Ops Cold War later in the season, and will feature 6v6 matches on the classic three-lane setup. It's a cracking map that will certainly become a favorite when it joins Black Ops Cold War, although it's hard to tell from the trailer what's been updated on it.

Black Ops Cold War Outbreak mode will be getting the Duga region map, which features the massive array tower that's now on Call of Duty: Warzone 's new map, Verdansk '84. The official Call of Duty blog details everything else coming this week, including Face Off returning to Featured Playlists, and an anime pop star bundle coming up.

Black Ops Cold War Zombies Easter Egg walkthrough | The best guns in Cold War Zombies | How to upgrade DIE Shockwave in Cold War Zombies | Firebase Z Wonder Weapon | Cold War Zombies Firebase Z Easter egg