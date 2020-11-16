Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War is already full of cheaters

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War hasn't even been out a week yet and it's infested with cheaters.

Our friends over at PC Gamer have already pointed out a few more egregious examples of cheating, including flicking cameras that point to aim assist and what looks to be wallhacks. I'm no snitch, but the Twitter account Anti-Cheat Police Department has pointed out a few cheats as well, including a TikTok user posting some seriously aim-assisted mayhem.

There are already multiple Cold War cheats, infact kids are now normalizing cheats on tiktok its pretty weird and its not a future I wanna live in pretty sad, @Activision needs to start having an intrusive anti-cheat to start combating these cheaters /: pic.twitter.com/7zIWjBJeptNovember 14, 2020

There's a verified YouTube account called L321 claiming "Black Ops Cold War is TOO easy to hack" and implores viewers to get aimbot already. The video shows UK eBay listings for mods and cheats starting at just under £5. L321 also claims there's a 'Godmode' cheat available, which first appeared in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare. Godmode protects the user from taking damage, and would obviously be incredibly irritating to encounter in a multiplayer match. There are also some reports of people glitching their way off the map in Black Ops Cold War, which makes them pretty difficult to kill.

As we previously reported, Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War had aimbotters hours into the beta, so it's not surprising that they've persisted through to the actual game. Like the cockroaches in my Brooklyn apartment, it's apparently very difficult to get rid of these guys. Considering you can buy cheat subscriptions for around $15, it seems like players are forgoing a few cups of coffee for a git gud workaround.