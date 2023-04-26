Netflix has unveiled its first look at Black Mirror season 6, which confirms the next installment of the dystopian thriller series' star-studded cast – and when it's set to release, too. Aaron Paul, Zazie Beetz, and Salma Hayek Pinault appear all in the predictably dark teaser, above, but there's plenty more names where that came from.

Anjana Vasan, Auden Thornton, Clara Rugaard, Daniel Portman, Danny Ramirez, Himesh Patel, John Hannah, Kate Mara, Michael Cera, Monica Dolan, Myha'la Herrold, Rob Delaney, and Ben Barnes are among those involved in the next batch of episodes, which will land sometime in June. Schitt Creek's Annie Murphy, I May Destroy You's Paapa Essiedu, Succession's Rory Culkin, and Josh Hartnett round out the roster.

Ms. Marvel showrunner Bisha K. Ali joins as one of the show's executive producers his time around, alongside Brooker, and his long-time producing partner Annabel Jones and Jessica Rhoades. The outing marks the first Black Mirror season to be backed by Brooker and Jones' new production company Broke & Bones.

Created by Charlie Brooker in 2011, Black Mirror aired on Channel 4 before it shifted to Netflix in 2016, and explores the precariousness of human connection and the dangers of technology in standalone episodes. Season 6, however, promises to be the "most unpredictable, unclassifiable and unexpected" chapter yet...

"I've always felt that Black Mirror should feature stories that are entirely distinct from one another, and keep surprising people (and myself) or else what's the point?” said Brooker, via Variety (opens in new tab). "It should be a series that can’t be easily defined, and can keep reinventing itself.

"So partly as a challenge, and partly to keep things fresh for both me and the viewer, I began this season by deliberately upending some of my own core assumptions about what to expect. Consequently, this time, alongside some of the more familiar Black Mirror tropes we've also got a few new elements, including some I've previously sworn blind the show would never do, to stretch the parameters of what 'a Black Mirror episode' even is."

Black Mirror season 6 premieres in June. In the meantime, check out our list of the most exciting new TV shows heading our way throughout 2023 and beyond.