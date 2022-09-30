Black Friday Pokemon card deals 2022 - prepare for the best deals

The big day itself is on the way, so it's time to start preparing for Black Friday Pokemon card deals. Whether you’re a long-time collector looking for an elusive card or a new collector hunting down your first pack, it's a great time to grab yourself a bargain.

However, you'll need to be quick. Considering that Pokemon has - and probably always will be - one of the best card games on the market, packs don’t get a discount too often. That's all the more reason to pick up a pack or two whilst prices are down for this year's Black Friday Pokemon card deals, so preparing yourself early means you'll be ready to strike when the time comes.

That's why our experts have compiled all their best hints and tips here to help you score a discount during 2022's Black Friday Pokemon card deals. That includes everything from the retailers to prioritize to last year's best offers.

Black Friday Pokemon card deals - FAQs

(Image credit: The Pokemon Company)

When will Black Friday Pokemon card deals start? The sales event always lands on the final Friday of November, so that means we can expect this year's Black Friday Pokemon card deals to take place on November 25. However, that isn't to say you won't find any reductions before or after that point. Black Friday kicks off much earlier - and lasts longer - these days, so start looking from mid-November until early December.

Black Friday Pokemon card deals - what to expect

(Image credit: The Pokemon Company)

The Pokemon Trading Card Game doesn't get reduced in price very often, so that makes any discount you can lay your hands on worth considering. Because most sets old and new hold their value throughout the year, don't hesitate to pounce on any saving that appears this November - even if it's a small one.

In our experience, we've found that the majority of discounts are on tins or pre-made decks of cards... especially if they come with freebies like t-shirts. Boosters occasionally get a reduction too, but those offers seem rarer.

If you're a newcomer, you should definitely check out the Pokemon Battle Academy box

Actually, 'rare' is a good way to describe Black Friday Pokemon card deals. They aren't all that common, so don't hesitate if you see any kind of discount at all. It might be the best you'll get.

If you're a newcomer, you should definitely check out the Pokemon Battle Academy box this Black Friday though; it's a super effective introduction (apologies, it was too tempting) to the game itself and gives you everything you need to play right away. Because it often gets a price cut and has been reduced during Black Friday before, we'd say to keep an eye on it as we enter the November sales season.

Last year's best Black Friday Pokemon card deals

(opens in new tab) Pokemon TCG Celebrations Deluxe Pin Collection | $19.99 at GameStop

While not discounted, this set gave you a lot for the price tag. With booster packs from the highly coveted Celebrations set, you also get a great Zacian promo card and a delightful Pikachu pin with a moveable background so you make the mouse surf or fly.



(opens in new tab) Pokemon V Battle Deck - Victini vs Gardevoir | $43.99 $39.99 at Amazon

Save $4 - The TCG: V Battle Deck is a great option for newcomers who want to start out with some solid decks to play the game, so getting even a small amount of money off here was tempting.



(opens in new tab) Pokemon TCG: Celebrations Premium Pikachu V Max Figure Collection and Pikachu T-Shirt Bundle | £67.99 at Zavvi

This pre-order bundle got you a lot for the price tag, with a premium boxset that includes a Pikachu V Max figure and Celebrations 25th anniversary booster packs, along with a t-shirt available in a range of sizes feature the famous electric mouse.

(opens in new tab) Pokemon TCG: Celebrations Deluxe Pin Box 25th Anniversary & T-Shirt Bundle | £34.99 at Zavvi

As another great bundle that was available for pre-order for December 8 from Zavvi, this got you a fantastic Celebrations pin collection featuring Zacian promo card, along with an Eevee t-shirt.



(opens in new tab) Pokemon Triple Booster Pack | £13 £10.40 at Argos

Save 20% - You could snap up three booster packs and save yourself 20% off of the normal price tag using the code TOYS20 at checkout. Which boosters you got would vary, but they could include packs from Evolving Skies, Chilling Reign, and Sword and Shield expansions.

(opens in new tab) Pokemon TCG Elite Trainer Box Battle Styles | £42 £33.60 at Argos

Save 20% - Elite trainer boxes don't get discounted all that often, so this was definitely worth checking out. You could save yourself just over £8 on the Battle Styles box over at Argos using the code TOYS20 at checkout.

(opens in new tab) Pokemon Card Tin Assortment | £19 £15.20 at Argos

Save 20% - You could get a selection of different Pokemon card tins for less by using the code TOYS20 at checkout over at Argos. With an assortment available, you got one tin at random from a select range.

Today's best Pokemon Trading Card Game Battle Academy deals (opens in new tab) (opens in new tab) No price information (opens in new tab) Check Amazon (opens in new tab)

There are plenty of other offers to choose from, including Black Friday board game deals, Black Friday Lego deals, and Dungeons and Dragons Black Friday deals. Take a look if you want some gift-giving inspiration!