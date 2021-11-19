Black Friday gaming PC deals: historic lowest ever prices on RTX 30 series rigs

There are some stellar early Black Friday gaming PC deals happening at Best Buy right now, where you can save up to $600 on prebuilt rigs running some of the best graphics cards for gaming. These are the historic lowest ever recorded prices on some of the best gaming PCs on the market, meaning they are unlikely to hang around for too long.

The deepest discount available in these early Black Friday gaming PC deals belongs to the iBuyPower Trace MR, which features an RTX 3080 Ti, for just $2,599.99 (reduced from $3,200) making it one of the cheapest RTX 3080 PCs that we've ever come across. What makes this offer particularly enticing is the fact that this rig is retailing for a similar listing price as some standalone RTX 3080 Ti GPUs, so if you've been after one now could be the perfect time to strike while the iron's hot.

Also of note, the CyberPowerPC Gamer Xtreme, complete with an RTX 3060 Ti, has never been cheaper, as it has also hit its historic lowest ever price today. It's currently selling for only $1,399.99 (down from $1,600) which makes it one of the more competitively priced RTX 3060 PCs we've come across recently. Or, check out this Asus ROG gaming desktop, featuring an RTX 3060, also seeing its first-ever price cut, at only $1,249.99 (discounted from $1,500) for a saving of $250.

We're also seeing some of the lowest prices of the year during the Black Friday gaming laptop deals, so if you're interested in portable power then that page should very much be your next port of call. It's likely that offers like this are going to be the only way to get your hands on an RTX 30 series card this month, so don't miss the boat.

Today's best early Black Friday gaming PC deals

ASUS ROG Gaming | $1,500 ASUS ROG Gaming | $1,500 $1,249.99 at Best Buy

Save $250 - It's the first time that this Asus ROG gaming desktop has ever had a price drop of any kind, making this deal the historic lowest ever price. Features: AMD Ryzen 7 3700X, RTX 3060, 16GB RAM, 256GB SSD + 1TB HDD.

CyberPowerPC Gamer Xtreme | $1,600 CyberPowerPC Gamer Xtreme | $1,600 $1,399.99 at Best Buy

Save $200 - This Gamer Xtreme configuration has never been cheaper, as it's hit its historic lowest ever price today. It's one of the more aggressively priced RTX 3060 Ti PCs, so don't miss out. Features: Intel Core i7-11700F, RTX 3060 Ti, 16GB RAM, 500GB SSD + 1TB.

iBuyPower Trace MR | $3,200 iBuyPower Trace MR | $3,200 $2,599.99 at Best Buy

Save $600 - The Trace MR returns to its historic lowest ever price, which was seen for a few days earlier in the month. It sold out quickly, however, so we recommend acting sooner rather than later here if you want it. Features: Intel Core i7-11700KF, RTX 3080 Ti, 16GB RAM, 1TB NVMe SSD.

More of today's best gaming PC deals

Below you'll find some of the greatest prices on some of the best gaming laptops on the market right now, all courtesy of our price comparison technology.

The best early Black Friday deals available now

Upgrade your displays for less with the Black Friday gaming monitor deals later this month, and ditch your old deck and pointer with for less this month in the Black Friday gaming keyboard and mouse deals.