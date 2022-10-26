BioWare is still "envisioning" Mass Effect 5, but it knows it's a single-player game

It seems Mass Effect 5 is still in the pre-production phase, but developer BioWare is committing to it being a single-player game.

"We have a team hard at work envisioning what the future holds for a new single-player Mass Effect game," as BioWare general manager Gary McKay says in a small note at the end of its latest update (opens in new tab) on Dragon Age: Dreadwolf.

EA's historic push toward multiplayer and live-service titles have made players skeptical about new entries in beloved single-player franchises from its studios, though the success of games like Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order and the promise of titles like the Dead Space remake suggest there's room for solo titles there. Either way, BioWare's emphasis on calling the new Mass Effect 'single-player' is clearly intentional.

McKay also says the studio looks forward "to celebrating our community on N7 Day next month." N7 Day, of course, takes place on November 7. Last year, BioWare published a teaser image of the new Mass Effect for N7 Day, and while we could certainly get a similar sort of look at the game this year, you should probably keep your expectations modest - especially if the new game is still in the 'envisioning' phase.

Last year, some insider reporting suggested that development on the new Mass Effect won't start "in full" until 2023, and that matches up with this wording from BioWare. It's safe to expect that it's going to be a long time before we'll be able to get our hands on the next entry in the sci-fi RPG franchise.

Dragon Age: Dreadwolf has hit alpha, which means BioWare is able to play it from start to finish.