Reese Witherspoon confirms she and Nicole Kidman are working on Big Little Lies season 3

Reese Witherspoon has provided an exciting update on Big Little Lies season 3 – it's still in the works, and she and co-star Nicole Kidman are "working on it a lot."

"We are working on it. Nic and I have been working on it a lot," the actor and producer told Variety on the Golden Globes red carpet. Despite talk of a potential third season, there's been some uncertainty over whether the show's ensemble cast of A-listers would be able to schedule time for more episodes, with even HBO boss Casey Bloys previously expressing doubt .

As well as starring in the HBO series, both Witherspoon's and Kidman's production companies (Hello Sunshine and Blossom Films) are behind Big Little Lies. The pair play Madeline and Celeste, two women living in a wealthy community of Monterey, California, who, along with three others (played by Shailene Woodley, Zoë Kravitz, and Laura Dern) end up embroiled in a murder cover-up after the death of Celeste's husband (Alexander Skarsgård).

Originally billed as a limited series, season 1 aired back in 2017, before being renewed for season 2, which aired in 2019. The ending of the second installment seemed to draw the show to a logical conclusion, with a guilt-ridden Bonnie (Kravitz) heading to the police station to confess, accompanied by her friends. Season 3, then, is likely to deal with the fallout of her confession – could the show be going in the direction of a courtroom drama?

