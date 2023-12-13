Bethesda delays Fallout 4's PS5 and Xbox Series X upgrade to 2024

Fallout 4's big new-gen version has been delayed into 2024.

Earlier today, December 13, Bethesda finally provided an update on the in-progress new-gen update for Fallout 4. After originally being slated to launch at some point this year, the PS5 and Xbox Series X/S versions of Fallout 4 will now instead launch next year.

Thank you for your patience with us as we work on the Fallout 4 next-gen update. We know you're excited, and so are we! But we need a bit more time and look forward to an exciting return to the Commonwealth in 2024.December 13, 2023 See more

There's been a long period of radio silence from Bethesda on the new-gen Fallout 4 overhaul. Given that, and the fact we're now just weeks away from the end of 2023, it can hardly be considered a surprise that the update got pushed to 2024 after it was originally announced well over a year ago in October 2022.

When the version was announced, Bethesda highlighted "performance mode features for high frame rates, quality features for 4K resolution gameplay, bug fixes and even bonus Creation Club content" as key features for the new-gen versions of the RPG.

The upgrade is also being made available for PC players, who will chiefly be able to take advantage of the Creation Club bonuses. When it does arrive, the new-gen upgrade for Fallout 4 will be available for anyone who owns any version of the base game on PC, PS4, or Xbox One for free.

In fact, the original announcement is so far out of memory that the aforementioned Creation Club has since been replaced in Skyrim. Bethesda implemented the alternate storefront in Skyrim earlier this month, effectively paving the way for another shot at paid-for mods. Players weren't pleased, and some modders even pledged never to charge for mods no matter how many downloads they racked up.

