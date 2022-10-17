Bestselling YA series The Raven Cycle is getting the graphic novel treatment

It's been 10 years since Maggie Stiefvater's bestselling young adult fantasy series, The Raven Cycle, made its debut with 2012's The Raven Boys.

And now, the books are being adapted for a series of graphic novels, as reported by Popverse (opens in new tab). Debuting in 2025 from Viking, the graphic novels will be written by Stephanie Williams and drawn by Sas Milledge.

The Raven Cycle follows a group of four friends - Blue, a psychic's daughter, and Aglionby Academy students Gansey, Ronan, and Adam - as they attempt to find the hidden grave of a 14th century Welsh king believed to be in a centuries-long sleep. Gansey has been obsessed with finding him for years, ever since the king allegedly appeared before him and saved his life when he was 10, and Blue, Ronan, Adam, and a whole host of others have their own reasons for seeking out the legend.

There are four books in the Raven Cycle series, as well as a spin-off series, The Dreamer Trilogy. In addition to becoming a #1 New York Times bestseller, the Raven Cycle series has over 1 million copies in print and has racked up a whole host of other accolades, including a dedicated fanbase.

(Image credit: Viking)

(opens in new tab)

In 2017, it was announced that the Raven Cycle would be adapted for a SyFy TV series with a pilot directed by Twilight's Catherine Hardwicke, but Stiefvater tweeted in 2020 that production development had come to an indefinite halt. Thus, the graphic novels will mark the first time the Raven Cycle is being adapted for other media.

The Raven Cycle books 1-4 are available now from Scholastic Press. The first graphic novel adaptation will be available in spring 2025 from Viking.

In the meantime, here are 20 graphic novels to help keep you warm throughout the fall.