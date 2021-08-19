Ben Kingsley confirms his Marvel return in Shang-Chi

Ben Kingsley has confirmed he'll be appearing in Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings.

The actor made his MCU debut in Iron Man 3, playing a fake version of The Mandarin, revealed to be an unemployed actor named Trevor Slattery. He reprised the role in a Marvel One-Shot titled All Hail the King, which teased Slattery meeting the real Mandarin after he's rescued from prison by a member of the Ten Rings terrorist group.

"As you just saw, I was talking to Kevin Feige," Kingsley told ET Online, "and thanks to Kevin and Robert Downey Jr. and Drew Pearce [Iron Man 3 writer] and Shane Black [director], I am in this movie and I'm a member of the Marvel family, because their welcome on Iron Man 3 was so astonishing and generous that I'm still with Marvel again. And I'm delighted to be here!"

It's not known yet if Slattery will be finally meeting the real Mandarin, who is played by Tony Leung in the film. Leung's character also happens to be Shang-Chi's father, which is set to cause a lot of trouble for Simu Liu's titular hero.

Awkwafina co-stars as Katy, while Michelle Yeoh is Ying Nan, Meng'er Zhang is Xialing, and Fala Chen is Jiang Li. Tim Roth also reprises his The Incredible Hulk role of Abomination, while Benedict Wong is back as his Doctor Strange character Wong.

The film will play exclusively in theaters for 45 days before heading to streaming. Shang-Chi arrives this September 3, and in the meantime, check out everything else the MCU has in store for us with our guide to Marvel Phase 4.