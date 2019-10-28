Beat the Black Friday rush and build your own Nintendo Switch bundle for $329

If you want to avoid the Black Friday scramble, this cheap Nintendo Switch deal from Walmart is well worth investigating - it gets you the console, your choice of game (out of a possible five, including Zelda: Breath of the Wild), and a free accessory for just $329 . That's a saving of up to $51.99. With sale season madness on its way, grabbing a Switch now at a lower price before they inevitably sell out during the Black Friday game deals isn't a bad idea.

This cheap Nintendo Switch deal lets you choose one game from the following: Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, Super Mario Odyssey, Super Mario Party, or Splatoon 2. Most of those are excellent in their own right, and even the ones that aren't necessarily five-star entries are still pretty great nonetheless. As for the accessory, you can either go for a PowerA carry case or a Paw Patrol carrying case and screen protector. If you're getting the console for your kid or a younger loved one as a gift, we suspect they'll love you forever if you give them the latter.

Not sure which game to choose? It depends on what you want to play. If you're looking for a multiplayer crowd-pleaser over the holiday season, Mario Kart is a good shout - it's perfect for those on-the-sofa tournaments with friends and family. For those who want something single-player but still bitesize and family-friendly, Super Mario Odyssey is where it's at. Finally, folks who're after a deep single-player experience should look no further than Breath of the Wild. It's comfortably one of the best games of this generation. Either way, you're still getting a fab bundle no matter what you choose.

