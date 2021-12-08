Be warned: Halo Infinite campaign cinematics are already online in full

Halo Infinite's full campaign cinematics have leaked online ahead of launch.

Earlier today, a Reddit forum dedicated to leaks picked up on the fact that a video showing Halo Infinite's full campaign cinematics appeared to surface on YouTube. While we won't be spoiling any details of the story in this article, we can verify that the video in question shows Halo Infinite's campaign in one seamless "movie" from start to finish.

Perhaps it's not that surprising that Halo Infinite's campaign cinematics have leaked. After all, today is technically the day that Halo Infinite's campaign component launches around the world, but unlike other digital launches, it isn't going live at midnight in different regions around the world, but is being held back by Xbox until 10:00 PT/13:00 ET/18:00 GMT.

It's not exactly clear why that's the case, but it means that campaign footage like this, which would ordinarily fly under the radar, is now noteworthy as Halo Infinite isn't technically out yet. Curiously, there also isn't a pre-load available for Halo Infinite prior to launch, which means users downloading the game later today are faced with a 30GB+ download once the game actually goes live.

If you're looking forward to delve into the return of the Master Chief later today, then you can head over to our (entirely spoiler-free) Halo Infinite review right now.

