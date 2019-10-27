Be careful of this bug if you reach the evac ship in Apex Legends' Fight or Fright LTM

If you've spent any time with Apex Legends ' limited-time mode, Fight or Fright, you'll know how much of a relief – and accomplishment – it is to reach the safety of that evac ship. To even be in with a chance of getting there, you'd have to have outlived all but nine other players as well as survived the assault of shadowy Legend doppelgangers intent on taking you down.

Imagine the pain, then, of getting to the ship and receiving the you "will live to fight another day" victory message only to get kicked from the game simply for glancing in your inventory.

As reported on Reddit (thanks, Dexerto ), some players don't have to imagine this pain as it's already happened to them. In a video called "I've never felt so cheated…", Redditor Mirage_Main shared just how they succumbed to this very bug after a stunning display of dexterity got them to the safety of the evac ship.

Despite having been told they were safe by an in-game message, a brief hover over the ultimate accelerant sitting in their inventory screen sees the game crash with an error saying "there was a problem processing game logic".

Right now there's no consensus on what, precisely, triggers it, nor how many platforms have been affected. Some believe it's only the ultimate accelerant that spawns the crash, whilst others maintain simply dropping too many items in the ship can also kick you to the loading screen. And though some players report that their wins are preserved, others say the error can result in the win going entirely unrecorded, so until Respawn weighs in with a fix, it's probably best to avoid your inventory screen entirely when on the ship, I guess?

